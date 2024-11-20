SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 664,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 200,034 shares.The stock last traded at $82.88 and had previously closed at $82.73.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after buying an additional 374,595 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

