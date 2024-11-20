SouthState Corp Has $133,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $40,573,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,376,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $12,701,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $233.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.37. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $148.38 and a fifty-two week high of $243.01. The firm has a market cap of $286.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

