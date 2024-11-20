SouthState Corp Acquires 125 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.62.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
