SouthState Corp Acquires 125 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.62.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.