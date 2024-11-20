SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.49. 9,931,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 34,498,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $204,964.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,473,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,811.36. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $102,597.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,909.20. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $6,659,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $4,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.