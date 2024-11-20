Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.36. 1,158,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,062,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Rumble Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rumble

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,769,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,388.83. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,086,500. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the second quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Rumble by 663.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Stories

