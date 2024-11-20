Roth Mkm Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $97.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.51.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,419,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,802,201. The company has a market capitalization of $697.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

