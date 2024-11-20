Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 10,771 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $269,620.60. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00.

Roku Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $827,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

