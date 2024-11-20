QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.58, but opened at $36.98. QuidelOrtho shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 1,471,659 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.12.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 12.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 520,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 207,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.