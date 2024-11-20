Prospera Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.6% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,181,000 after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,610,000 after buying an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after buying an additional 233,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,062,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

IAU opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

