Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 97,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 56,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $29,127.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,857.38. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $81,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,301,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252,168.64. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,302 shares of company stock worth $367,781 over the last 90 days. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter worth $112,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

