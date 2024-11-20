Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 201.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter worth approximately $852,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,131.20. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,955,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,980. This represents a 66.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,760 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Trading Up 0.5 %

Kirby stock opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $132.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

