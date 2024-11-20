Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,613 shares of company stock worth $50,858,457 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

