Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Thryv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRY stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $569.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

