Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 26,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 86,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

The stock has a market cap of $638.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pharvaris by 18.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 36,027 shares during the period.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

