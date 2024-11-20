Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02), with a volume of 9171559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.47 ($0.02).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Petro Matad Price Performance
About Petro Matad
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.
