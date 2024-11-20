Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATDGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02), with a volume of 9171559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.47 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.80. The company has a market cap of £21.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.02 and a quick ratio of 16.91.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

