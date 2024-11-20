Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Petershill Partners Price Performance
Shares of PHLLF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Petershill Partners has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.
About Petershill Partners
