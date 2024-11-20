Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Shares of PHLLF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Petershill Partners has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners plc, formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc, is a private equity firm operating as general partner solutions firm. The firm focuses on growth capital and private capital strategies also. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The firm was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

