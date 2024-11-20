PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 138.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This represents a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $245.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.16 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day moving average is $267.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.