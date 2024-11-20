Payden & Rygel Purchases 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $5,705,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,005,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.22. 1,228,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $400.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,727 shares of company stock valued at $46,014,037. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

