Pathstone Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $30,837,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RTX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

