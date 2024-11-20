Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.540-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.260-6.390 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.92.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,526. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $258.17 and a 12 month high of $408.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.53 and a 200-day moving average of $338.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. This trade represents a 27.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.