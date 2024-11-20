OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.69 and last traded at $158.52, with a volume of 82425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. This represents a 46.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,809. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.