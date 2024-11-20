Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,063 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 182,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKH opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

