Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $295.46 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19,399.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 2.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $295,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,938,000 after acquiring an additional 600,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,076,000 after purchasing an additional 513,214 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at $86,610,600. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

