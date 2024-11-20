Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 25,228 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in BCE by 3,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 60.0% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in BCE by 321.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BCE Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 4,228.57%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

