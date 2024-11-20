NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.89. 297,829,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,415,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.37. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.