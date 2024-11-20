NS Partners Ltd Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,061.66. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $938.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $829.46.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 33.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total value of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,373 shares of company stock worth $7,139,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.