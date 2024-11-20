Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 149.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

