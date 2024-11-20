Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $158.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day moving average of $167.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

