NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,329,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 87,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 59,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.11. 1,151,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,161. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

