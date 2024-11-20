MWA Asset Management Sells 172 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MWA Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.97.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,501,280. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 72.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,206 shares of company stock worth $51,738,467. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

