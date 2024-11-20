Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. 1,357,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,507,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.79%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

