Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $559.27 and last traded at $563.32. Approximately 190,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 595,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $585.87.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $846.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $36,209,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,118.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,280,000 after buying an additional 41,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

