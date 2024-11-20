MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.65. 232,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 745,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDXG. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

