Michael Lawford Sells 9,513 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$123,669.00.

Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, Michael Lawford sold 17,348 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$218,064.36.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$117,446.76.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark raised NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NuVista Energy

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.