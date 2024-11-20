Michael Lawford Sells 9,513 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$123,669.00.
Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Michael Lawford sold 17,348 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$218,064.36.
- On Monday, October 7th, Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$117,446.76.
NuVista Energy Price Performance
Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
