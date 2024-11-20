Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7,765.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $141,379.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,255.95. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,821 shares of company stock worth $4,776,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -92.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.64. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

