Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,384 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PROG in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Insider Activity at PROG

In other news, Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $172,103.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,050,138.80. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,518.80. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PRG opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PROG’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

