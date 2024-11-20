Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $184.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

