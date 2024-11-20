Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 662827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mason Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a current ratio of 96.78.

Get Mason Resources alerts:

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.