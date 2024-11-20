Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,503,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,084,000 after acquiring an additional 283,344 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,744,000 after buying an additional 221,112 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.66 and a 200-day moving average of $288.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

