LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,901. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

