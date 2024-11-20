LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.58. 172,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,931,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,561,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 522.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 46.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in LKQ by 91.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 277,700 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,003,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

