Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 48780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

