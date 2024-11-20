Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 48780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
