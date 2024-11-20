Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.08 — Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BWG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 36,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

