Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Buys 506 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.9% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

SHW stock opened at $373.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

