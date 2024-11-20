Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.33 and last traded at $154.35. 1,039,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,990,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.19. The company has a market cap of $368.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

