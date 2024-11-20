John Marotta Purchases 12,717 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) CEO John Marotta acquired 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.48 per share, with a total value of $502,067.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,681.76. This trade represents a 14.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Azenta Price Performance
Shares of Azenta stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
