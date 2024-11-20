Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 5,432,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,498,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $858,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,828,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,114,503.85. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 21.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.