JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.60. 260,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,067,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 198.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

