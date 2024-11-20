Jennison Associates LLC Buys 15,290,936 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 479.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,479,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,290,936 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,492,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $696.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.98.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

