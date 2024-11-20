International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

